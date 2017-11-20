Modesta Real Estate advises Mountpark on the acquisition of a 30 ha development site in Bratislava

21.10.2019 (Webnoviny.sk) - The development of the logistics park is scheduled to begin in 2020 and will provide up to 120,000 m2 of ultra-modern logistics space.

"Mountpark Bratislava" is located directly on the new motorway exit D1 Triblavina Bratislava. With its excellent connections to the city centre of Bratislava and Bratislava International Airport as well as to Austria, Hungary and the Czech Republic, the logistics site offers ideal location conditions.

Slovakia, especially the Bratislava area, has been in high demand as a logistics location for more than a decade. One reason is the excellent geographical location within Central Europe. "The property acquired by Mountpark is one of the last strategic development sites of this size adjacent to Bratislava,” says Sebastian Scheufele, SIOR about the off-market transaction he conducted.

About Mountpark Logistics

Mountpark Logistics EU Sarl is a Joint Venture between USAA Realco-Europe Holdco, BV, the Dutch subsidiary of USAA Real Estate and Mountpark Finco Sarl (Mountpark). The Venture has been established to develop logistics facilities across Europe, with particular focus on the UK and Western and Central European markets.

About Modesta Real Estate

Modesta Real Estate was founded in Vienna in 2002. In addition to the Headquarters in Vienna, a subsidiary company was launched in Bratislava in 2005. Since its foundation year, Modesta Real Estate can look back at a successful company history. A significant share of this success is due to prestigious clients such as AMISOLA, BECHTLE, BFI, BOSCH, HONEYWELL, LOUIS VUITTON, MONDI AG, MOUNTPARK, PHILIPS, PROLOGIS, SIEMENS, SIGNA, USAA and WOLSELEY. In recent years, millions of sqm of office, industrial and logistics space as well as development sites have successfully been completed. Beside the domestic markets in Austria and Slovakia, Modesta Real Estate also assists in numerous transactions in the CEE markets and supports its international partners with corporate real estate advice. You will find further information at: www.modesta.at

